Adamawa APC re-affirms support for Buhari’s 2019 bid

From Umar Dankano, Yola

The Adamawa state chapter of All Progressive Congress Party (APC) has reaffirmed its support in the leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari for pioneering the affairs of the country, promising to support him if he declares for 2019 presidency.

State Chairman of the party in Adamawa state, Ibrahim Bilal and the Chairmen of the 21 Local Government of the State APC, Babangida Talase, made this commendation during a stakeholders meeting in Yola.

The party also called on the president to contest the 2019 presidency, saying the state wing of the party will purchase the APC presidential nomination form for Buhari.

The party also called on the president to retain the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, so that the party can make arrangements for the 2019.

Babangida Talase who made the call promised the president that he would win the 2019 presidency in a landslide manner because of the many programs of the Government, including the agricultural revolution.

He said, “We are prepared to do anything if need be for Buhari in 2019 and as long as APC remains Buhari coming back for a second term is already a concluded matter, we have a winning president and there is no need to look for someone else when Buhari has successfully tackled insurgency and other vices plaguing the nation.

Prominent stakeholders, speakers took turns to eulogise the president and promised him victory at the polls in 2019.