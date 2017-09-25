Adamawa Assembly impeaches Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader, 2 others

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

A mild drama has happened on the floor of the Adamawa state House of Assembly Monday with the impromptu change of leadership which came to most lawmakers as a surprise and unexpected.

During the day’s (Monday) plenary, a motion was moved by the member representing Uba/Gaya constituency, Hon.Abubakar Hayatu informing the House of the need to affect change in the leadership for effectiveness and efficiency which was seconded by member representing Mubi South Constituency, Hon.Abdulraham Abubakar.

Following an agreement to the motion by other lawmakers, the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Mr SundayPeter of Guyuk and Majority Leader, Alhaji Musa Mahmud of Mayobelwa Constituency were consequently impeached.

Peter was replaced by member representing Madagali, Mr Emmanuel Tsamdu who recently defected to APC from PDP, while Mahmud was replaced by Mr Hassan Burguma (APC-Hong).

Also removed at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa are the Deputy Majority Leader, Mutawali Mohammed who was replaced by Abubakar Isa while the Minority Leader, Mrs Justina Nkom (SDP-Lamurde) was replaced Mr Lamsumbani Dili (PDP-Demsa).

Some political pundits interviewed by Peoples Daily in Yola expressed satisfaction with the change noting that it may add glamour to their legislative performance.

But some were of the view that the matter may not be unconnected with the alleged attempt by Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla to pocket the members of the House of which majority of the lawmakers frowned at and decided to remove his perceived allies.

There were also allegations that it may also be connected with the governors bid to re contest gubernatorial seat come 2019 elections.