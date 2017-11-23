Adamawa attack : Death toll rises to 60, says Miyetti Allah

Share This





















From Umar Dankano Yola

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), has said that, the death toll in the Monday night attack on a mosque in Adamawa has risen to 60.

Confirming the development to journalists Wednesday morning, the North East chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Mafindi Danburam, said for now 60 are confirmed killed as the death toll continues to rise.

“As I am talking to you, sixty killed, even this morning I was told that seven more corpses were found in the bush and many people still missing.

‘’This is pogrom , women and children were mostly killed by the attackers, already security personnel in collaboration with relatives are in the bush searching for loved ones,” he said.

Recall that, the death toll of the affected victims, especially the massacre of Fulani families in Numan villages had been placed at 50.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa state government has summoned all the traditional rulers in the state with an aim of prospering solutions to the various ugly attacks that have befallen the state.

Governor Muhammad Umaru disclosed the development to journalists in Yola Wednesday while answering a mobile call on the fragile security in the state noting that an investigative panel has been raised to look in to matter with a view to establishing the culprits for possible prosecution as required by the law.