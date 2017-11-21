Adamawa communities threaten to boycott immunization

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

Some aggrieved communities who missed out in the distribution of 2.5 million of long lasting insecticide nets have threatened to not to participate in the Immunization Plus Days, IPDs in Adamawa state.

Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr.Fatima Atiku Abubakar disclosed this in Yola yesterday while speaking at the debriefing by the Net Campaign team, lamenting that some households that lost out in the recent processed mosquito nets distribution will not cooperate in protest.

Recall that Adamawa government in collaboration with the federal government and other stakeholder had early this month distributed 2.5 million Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) in the 21 Local Government Areas in the state.

“We are getting threats from people that if we don’t give them the nets they are not going to bring out their children for vaccination; we know that immunization plus days are continuous as we are going to have that of measles at the end of this month,” Atiku said.