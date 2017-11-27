Adamawa killings: Sultan talks tough, wants immediate probe

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola

The Federal Government has been advised to fish out the culprits of the killings of innocent Fulani herdsmen and their families in Mambila and Numan with immediate effect.

Sultan of Sokoto,His Eminence,Sa’ad Abubakar iii gave the advice in Yola, weekend, during the official commissioning of the first Fulbe (Fulani) radio station established by the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Mustafa.

He condemned in strong terms the killing of dozens of Fulanis in Numan area of Adamawa State, even as he called for thorough investigation into the killings.

The sultan warned that the Fulani’s patience and silence over recent killings of their kinsmen in Adamawa should not be misconstrued for weakness.

Abubakar who was represented by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi 11 said that disciplinary action needed to be taken if such massacre of innocent lives is to be contained.

The Sultan who sympathized with the government and people of Adamawa over last week bomb blast in Mubi and the killings in Numan said that the public is still waiting for government report on the killings particularly the Mambila killings perpetrated three months ago.

“May I use this opportunity to sympathize with people of Adamawa state on the recent incidence in Numan and to appeal to security services to thoroughly investigate the incidence and bring the perpetrators to book.

“We have not forgotten what happened to Fulanis in Mambila and we are still waiting for action for the security services.

“It is important to remember that at many points in our history we make mistakes of confusing patience for weakness. I hope we would not make that mistake this time; what happened in Numan would not go unpunished.”

He lauded the Lamido of Adamawa for establishing the radio station and urged its operators to be professionals in using the station to not only enlighten and educate the Fulanis but to promote dialogue and peaceful coexistence between the Fulanis and other tribes.