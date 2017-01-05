Adamawa Poly student jailed 12 years for attempted homicide

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola

The long awaited judgement involving the two lovers of Adamawa state Polytechnic Yola,SPY where a male student, Mr. Luka Shaiubu attempted to kill his female student lover, Miss Salkida Ishaya by slitting her throat has been held with sentence of twelve(12) years imprisonment imposed on the later(Luka) in Yola.

Passing the judgement on the case at a Magistrate court Yola, yesterday, Chief Magistrate Shehu Ahmad ruled that the culprit (Luka) was sentenced to twelve years incarceration without option of fine based on evidences brought against him which indicted him beyond reasonable doubt.

Judge Ahmad held that, the court found him guilty of the two count charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide and causing grievous hurt of his female lover which is punishable under laws of the land.

He added that, the sentence was based on the witnesses, testimonies as well as admission of guilt by the convict, noting that, the parties involved in the case if not satisfied with the judgment can write for an appeal.

Peoples Day recalls that sometimes last year the convict Luka Shuaibu slit the throat of Miss Sakilda Ishaya whom he proclaimed girlfriend for alleged distrust.

Interviews conducted by our correspondent with people at the court premises lauded the judgment, pointing out that the judgement would serve as deterrent to others who may abuse relationship.

Checks by our correspondent in Yola has established that the two former lovers came from the same Hildi village of Hong Local Government Area in the state and have been studying diploma in Leisure and Tourism Management in the state polytechnic for three years.