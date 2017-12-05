Adamawa: Scores feared killed in fresh attack in Numan villages

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

Several people were feared killed and houses razed down in an early morning Monday attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Dong and Lawuro villages in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

Reports from the area revealed that the attackers launched their attack as the villagers were in their deep sleep.

Also the village head of Dong village was killed at his home during mayhem which observers are of the view was a reprisal mission as some Fulani villages were attacked where over fifty women with their children were also killed recently.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa state government has expressed its regret and dismay over fresh hostility enveloping Numan Local Government Area and its villages as a result of herdsmen/farmers skirmishes which claimed over 60 lives.

Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Comrade Ahmad Sajoh made the position of the government known at a press conference in Yola Monday stressing that two villages of Dong and Lawuro were burnt down completely by yet to be identifies attackers.

Sajoh stated that, the security meeting held by the government yesterday was full of strategies to be adopted in addressing the crisis, saying the government is on top of the ugly situation as traditional institutions in the area are being involved to curtail its escalation.

Sajoh said the government is highly disappointed and disturbed with the way some people are peddling rumours and falsehood about the tensed atmosphere in the local council.

“We are appealing to our people to desist from peddling lies and rumours about the situation of crisis at hand.

“let’s be on the side of restoration of peace as the government is also committed in restoring normalcy to Numan,” the commissioner added.

Collaborating on the issue, Secretary to the Adamawa state Government,SSG,Dr Umar Bindir explained that,Governor Muhammad Umaru Jibrilla’s administration noted with regret the happening in Numan and its environs as lives and properties were lost in the crisis.

Bindir cautioned people to stop fuelling the crisis alleging that some unscrupulous elements who meant no good for the people and society are turning it to be ethno-religious crisis whereas the genesis was herdsmen/ farmers clash.

He said over 400 anti-riot police men and sizeable number of military personnel was drafted to the area to ensure return of peace and harmony.

Spokesmen of the Adamawa Police Command, S.P Othman Abubakar confirmed the attack on the two villages and killing of the village head of Dong in the yesterday morning attack but declined to give any causality figure.

However, unconfirmed report indicated that the village head of Lawuro was also killed by the attackers.