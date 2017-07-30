Adamawa varsity begins indefinite strike

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

The Academic and non Academic Staff of the Adamawa state University Mubi ( ADSU ) have embarked on an indefinite industrial strike action to press home their lingering demands from the state government.

Addressing press conference in Yola at the weekend, Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU,Comrade James Fwa said the joint action committee of the university unanimously resolved to go on strike for refusal of the state to implement any of agreements reached and signed by the unions and government.

Comrade Fwa commended the recent dissolution of the management and governing council of the university, describing it as an attempt to save it from total collapse due long standing crisis rocking the management and staffers caused by corruption.

Fwa in company of leadership of the Joint Action Committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities ,Non Academic Staff Union and NAAT among others of the university’s chapter , said that government has over stretched the patience and sacrifice of its members.

The Joint Action committee accused state government for violation of Memorandum of Understanding agreement signed between the duo (unions and state government) in their previous meetings.

Fwa , stated that the union decision to embark on indefinite strike action was as a result of the government attitude for lack of respect of the agreement.

He noted that the unions were forced to act in a way that it deems fit and it desire to save the university from imminent collapse.

” You may wish to recall that consequent to the strike action ,the State Government and University Management freely entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Unions.

” The agreement which still remain wholly un implemented ,and this has put the various leadership of the Union under tremendous pressure ” Fwa said.

He listed some of the agreements signed between the government and the unions which government failed to fulfill include proper funding of the varsity as enshrined in the university law.

Other demands were lack of pension scheme for the staff, back log of staff promotion and confirmation and un remitted unions dues among others.

“You may wish to recall that the Unions of the University embarked on a strike action early this year demanding for the following; profound funding as enshrined in the university law, earned allowances, as components of the salary structure in 2009,FGN/SSANU,NASU and NAAT agreement.

“Other demands are; pension scheme, back log of unremitted union dues among others.

“In view of the above, We are left with no further option than the unanimous resolution to painfully resume it earlier strike action by invoking article 4:4 of the signed Memorandum of understanding(MOU).”Fwa stated.

Fwa maintained that the strike action would continue until further notice.