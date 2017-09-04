AFAC expo exhibition holds tomorrow

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The National Council for Arts and Culture ( NCAC), has said the African Arts and Craft Expo , exhibition will hold tomorrow at the permanent site of the NCAC beside Sheraton Hotels in Abuja .

NCAC stated that there will be 150 exhibitors expected to occupy and showcase their unique arts and crafts products during the 20 days events.

The Director General NCAC, Otunba Runsewe, expressed his optimism that this edition exhibition will surpass previous ones by far given the massive impetus in the organization and support from stakeholders.

Runsewa stated that the Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),Dr. (Mrs.) Habiba Lawal will declare the much-awaited African Arts and Craft Expo (AFAC) open on 5th of September, 2017.

“Special guests expected at the opening ceremony include; Special Guest of Honour; Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State; Others are, Mother of the Day: Her Excellency, Paulin Tallen (Former Deputy Governor of Plateau State); Chief Host: Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Hon. Minister, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture) Royal Fathers of the day, HRM, Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa MFR (Emir of Abaji, Chairman, FCT Council of Traditional Rulers); HRM, Alhaji Isma’ila Mohammed (Emir of Karshi)”.

He said the exhibition site which is Arts village been totally transformed with exquisite pavilions, an elaborate stage fitted with powerful musical hardware and a vast array of other components all geared towards accommodating and entertaining both local and international guests, top Government Officials, Exhibitors, and the general public.

Meanwhile, Other Guests of Honour expected to grace the opening include, all State Governors, all Ambassadors and High Commissioners to Nigeria.