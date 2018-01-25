Again, 3 killed in Plateau clash

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

No fewer than three people were today killed in yet another attack on Josho village of Bokos Local Governmen Area of Plateau state.

The Plateau state Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in the state confirmed the incident saying that three people were killed in Josho village of Bokkos local government area of the state.

Our reporter reports that, the killings followed a clash between the Ron locals and Fulani community barely two days after attacks and counter attacks between Fulani and Irigwe youths in Bassa local government area which resulted to loss of five persons.

According to the Media and Information Officer of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major Adam Umar who confirmed the incident, said the crisis had claimed two women and one man adding that the incident occurred over land dispute.

The media officer added that, ” it was unfortunate that despite living peaceful, the Ron and Fulani youths had resorted to self help .

He assured that men of the Operation Safe Haeven have been moved to the area to prevent further occurrence of such incident