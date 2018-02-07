Again, Air Force destroys Boko Haram artillery gun
By Tobias Lengnan Dapam
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it remotely piloted aircraft (RPA), has successfully destroyed an artillery gun belonging to the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the vicinity of Sambisa Forest.
The Air Force in a statement issued today by Its Director Public Relations, Olatokunbo Adesaya said Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform had sighted the
artillery gun while on a routine surveillance around the outskirt of the
Sambisa general area.
“Consequently, the surveillance ISR aircraft requested
for an immediate air strike and a NAF RPA was deployed to interdict the
target. Overhead the target location, the RPA acquired and attacked the
target, completely destroying the artillery gun and setting it ablaze. NAF
aircraft continue to survey the Sambisa Forest and environs as part of the
ongoing coordinated air and land operations aimed at ridding the nation of
the remnants of the insurgents.”