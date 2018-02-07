Again, Air Force destroys Boko Haram artillery gun

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it remotely piloted aircraft (RPA), has successfully destroyed an artillery gun belonging to the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the vicinity of Sambisa Forest.

The Air Force in a statement issued today by Its Director Public Relations, Olatokunbo Adesaya said Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform had sighted the

artillery gun while on a routine surveillance around the outskirt of the

Sambisa general area.

“Consequently, the surveillance ISR aircraft requested

for an immediate air strike and a NAF RPA was deployed to interdict the

target. Overhead the target location, the RPA acquired and attacked the

target, completely destroying the artillery gun and setting it ablaze. NAF

aircraft continue to survey the Sambisa Forest and environs as part of the

ongoing coordinated air and land operations aimed at ridding the nation of

the remnants of the insurgents.”