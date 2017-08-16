Again, Boko Haram attacks Adamawa communities, kill 2, burn houses

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

The dreaded Boko Haram terrorists have launched a fresh attack on two communities of Nyibango and Muduvu in the Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa state, killing two villagers and injuring many.

Reports from the area revealed that.the remnant insurgents stormed the communities in the wee hours of Monday shooting sporadically towards all directions.

A situation that forced the residents to scamper for safety in to bushes of the mountainous area unceremoniously.

Confirming the attack, the Chairman of Madagali Local Government Council, Yusuf Muhammed, said that the attack lasted for nearly two hours on Monday night.

Muhammed narrated that, report on his table showed that, the terrorists burnt many houses after looting foodstuffs of the villagers noting that casualties figure of the dead and injured are yet to be ascertained.

“They looted foodstuff, killed livestock and burnt the villages completely, including churches and resident of one councilor John Hammajam” he stated.

Muhammed said that villagers who escaped the attack had fled the area.

Similarly another local source from the affected area informed journalists that two villagers were killed in the attack.

Fleeing residents say that the insurgents invaded the village in the night on Monday, when the villagers were preparing to go to bed.

Eyewitnesses said that the heavily armed insurgents invaded the village on foot and carted away some valuables.

Also corroborating , the lawmaker who represents Madagali/Michika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Adamu Kamale, also said that Madagali Local Government Area is the worst affected by insurgency in the state.

Kamale in a telephone interview told journalists that most of the villages are now ghost of their former selves as villagers have fled calling on urgent government attention, particularly in areas of more security and relief supply.

“Madagali is still experiencing sporadic attacks by the insurgents and needed urgent attention,” Mr. Kamale said.

Our correspondent in Yola reports that the frequent attacks in the Madagali axis may not be unconnected with the killing of the popular commander of Hunters Association in the state Late Bukar Jimeta,who believe to a thorn in flesh of insurgents as he was able to manned the cross road or confluence between sambisa forest and Madagali boarder until his killing by Boko Haram terrorists recently.