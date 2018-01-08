Again, Police disperse protesting Shi’ite in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The commercial nerve center of Kaduna metropolis was yesterday thrown into a state of pandemonium and confusion as men from the Nigeria Police Force fired tear gas to disperse protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria IMN.

Members of the Movement had gathered at the MRS filling station in their thousands and were moving on the popular Ahmadu Bello Way towards the Katsina Road Roundabout.

The protesting Shi’ite carried various placards with inscription like: Free our leader, Zakzaky needs urgent medical attention.

However, two vans from Kaduna state security outfit ‘OPERATION Yaki arrived the venue and confronted the protesting Shi’ite by firing tear gas on the group who responded by throwing stones at the police.

The sound of guns forced many to change their direction. Business owners along the road quickly closed down their premises. Within minutes the area was deserted.

The protesting Shi’ite said, following deliberate torture the health of Ibrahim Zakzaky has deteriorated and he has been forced to live in pains and difficulties.

The spokesperson of the protesting group, Aliyu Umar called all seekers of fairness and justice to lend their previous voices against all act of illegality and atrocities been meted upon their leader.

As at the time of sending in this report, the police had taken over some strategy positions along Ahmadu Bello Way even though the area looked like ghost of its self.