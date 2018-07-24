Again, police quiz Saraki today over Offa bank robbery

Share This





















By Ali Alkali

The Nigeria Police Force has once again summoned the Senate President, Bukola Saraki for further investigation over the robbery incident that took place in Offa, Kwara State, in April this year.

In a letter dated July 23 signed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, and addressed to Saraki, the police asked the Senate President to be at the office of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Abuja at 8am today (Tuesday) “for further investigation”.

The police invited Saraki again after sending to him the full text of the statements of the suspects which he pointed were lacking in the invitation sent to him earlier. The IGP said, “It is imperative you report to the Police to make further statements after giving you the full text of the statements of the suspects.”

In its earlier invitation to Saraki, the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) informed him that it was “investigating a case of Armed Robbery which occurred on the 5th of April, 2018 during which a gang of dare devil Armed Robbers, stormed Offa, Kwara State and attacked a Police Station, robbed six Banks namely First Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, ECO Bank, Zenith Bank, Union Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank, killed over thirty one (31) Persons including nine Police officers and pregnant women and snatched twenty (21)AK47 rifles.”

With the help of a CCTV footage of the armed robbery in one of the banks, which captured images of two persons, the police tracked the two identified robbers, Kunle Ogunleye and Micheal Adikwu, who made useful statements and named the five gang leaders who organized the Armed Robbery.

The police wrote to Saraki that “Some of the five gang leaders made confessional statements admitting their participation in this worst Armed Robbery in the history of Nigeria and that they are political thugs under the name, Youth Liberation Movement aka ‘Good boys’ allegedly sponsored by you and that you have given them firearms, money and vehicles. It was equally discovered that one of the vehicles, a Lexus Jeep, used by the gang leader (Ayoade Akinnibosun) has a sticker plate number “‘SARAKI’ Kwara State of Harmony”.

Also, according to police investigation, “The Lexus Jeep used during the robbery was parked in the Government House after the arrest of Ayoade Akinnibosun; and in order to conceal evidence, the Chief of Staff to the Executive Governor of Kwara State, arranged for the removal of the sticker plate number “SARAKI Kwara State of Harmony” from the Lexus jeep and quickly registered it in the name of the suspect, six days after the suspect has been arrested by the Police.”

Equally, “Mr. Ayoade Akinnibosun, 27 years, in his Confessional Statement stated that “members of his group are Political Thugs working for Senator Bukola Saraki and Governor of Kwara State; that he is the head of the Political Thugs named Youths Liberation Movement covering about seven (7) Local Governments Areas of Kwara South; that he gets vehicle and monetary gifts etc from Senator Bukola Saraki through the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kwara State; that the last money he got directly from Senator Bukola Saraki was Five Hundred Thousand (N500,000) Naira.

“Furthermore, the suspect Ayoade Akinnibosun stated that the date you, Senator Saraki, visited Offa in sympathy with the victims to the Palace of the Oba, he and two other gang members were with you in the convoy.”

In his response to the above allegations, Saraki stated that “By virtue of my participation in politics, I have a large followership which makes it impossible for me to know all of them. I can say categorically that I am in no way associated with the vehicle mentioned in your letter, nor have I given any arms to any thug or other persons in Kwara State or anywhere else. For the records, your letter under reference did not include the full text of the statements made by the accused persons.”