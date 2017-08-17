Again, Shiite protest in Kaduna, demand Zakzaky’s release

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

There was confusion in kaduna metropolises yesterday when members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN , protested against the continued detention of their leader Ibraheem Zakzaky.

The Shiites called on government to immediately release their leader and others in detention or exterminate the remaining members of the sect .

The protesters who blocked all the major highways in Kaduna metropolis , chanting “ Free Zakzaky , we demand justice , we are Nigerians” were also rented the air with “ release El-zakzaky or kill us all.” dared security agents present to shoot them .

The arrival of members of the movement caused confusion as people ran for safety.

Speaking to journalists, spokes person for the protesters, Mallam Nuhu Mafara , said they were out in large numbers to agitate for the unconditional release of their leader who has been in detention for 612 days.

He added that, “ the protest was a joint action against the illegal detention of our leader Ibrahim El-zakzaky and all members from Kano Jigawa, Niger, Bauchi, Zamfara and other northern states are here today to demand the unconditional release of our leader.

“Today also marks over 250 days since court of the land set him (El-zakzaky ) free , but the cabals holding Nigerians ransom have stubbornly refused to obey court orders.”

“While there are known figures in Nigeria today, agitating for the breakup of the country into pieces, with some even issuing ultimatum, to the government nothing has been done to them, saying the Sheikh Zakzaky ,who has never committed any treasonable offence is languishing in jail.

“We will not rest on our oars until justice is observed to the most oppressed Shiekh of our time, Sheikh El-zakzaky, “ he said