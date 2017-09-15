AGF wants govs to join in fight against hate speech

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr.Abubakar Malami has enjoined state governors and all stakeholders in the country to as a matter of urgent public importance queue in the move to stopping hate speech.

Malami said all hands must be on deck to ensure the maintenance of unity and diversity of the country.

He observed that the existence of the nation is under threat and that without the collaboration of the governments at all levels the nation is seating on a time bomb.

The minister gave the charge in Yola Thursday while paying a courtesy call on Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla at Government House Yola.

He, however, commended Bindow administration for the physical transformation of the state in line with APC manifesto.

In his response, governor Umaru Jibrila thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the restoration of peace in the North East.

Jibrilla declared that, if there is no peace in the North East Attorney Generals submit would have not be holding in Yola.

Similarly, Governor Muhammadu Jibrila has reassured the Igbo community and other tribes living in the state of their safety.

Speaking to journalists shortly at the end of a security meeting held at Government House Yola, Jibrilla said that Adamawa is safe for all Nigerians irrespective of their tribe or religion.

State commissioner for Information and strategy told journalists that security will be beefed up in some areas base on alleged plan attacks by some miscreants.