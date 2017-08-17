Agitation: Peace Corps officers to sharpen skills in U.S

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Commandant General of the National Unity and Peace Corps Chinedu Nneji, has said that offers of the corps will visit the United States of America (USA), to acquire more skills on how to properly address the agitation posed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) the Boko Haram sect.

Nneji stated this Tuesday in Abuja while addressing journalists on their preparedness to visit the U.S.

He said, “the visit will help us to learn from the American Peace Corps and know how they have been able to handle such related challenges. With the bill of Nigerian Peace Corps being passed by National Assembly, we will continue to work while praying for the President to fully recover and assent to the bill.

“We are visiting America because they already have a Peace Corps which was established in 1961. We believe that we will learn from them and use the experience to end the agitation and Boko Haram challenges so as to prevent further loss of lives.

“We will also partner and invite them to train our officers in Nigeria to make them more effective in the field.”

While identifying training as an important tool for capacity development, the Peace Corps boss said training will continue to be an important tool for his officers.

“As a chattered mediator, I know the impotence of training and dialogue which we are going to use in our activities.”

