AHF @ 50: Analysing successes, challenges of HIV/AIDS in Nigeria

By Tobias LengnanDapam

To say that AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)has contributed immensely in the fight against the spread of HIV/AIDS in the country is to say the least. That it has registered its presence in the hard to reach areas to give hope to the helpless, is to put it mildly. That it is a majorglobal championin the fight against the virus, is to state the obvious.

For many years, HIV/AIDS patients’ globally faced various challenges- ranging from lack of drugs, stigma and many more.

Despite all these, governments and its agents entrusted with resources to proffer lasting solutions, frustrate the effort by paying lip service to such issues, endangering the lives of many more.

This inaction on the part of those in power is contributing to the highest number of deaths across the world, leaving the burden of saving the patients’ in the hands of AHF and other organisations which have established their presence in some hard to reach areas.

It is on this note that the organization on23rd, November, 2017 celebrated its30 years of existence and contribution to humanitarian activities around the world.

To intensify the campaign in grand style, the organisation’s outfit in the country organized a route march on World AIDS Day, from Jabi to Begger round about in Abuja, sensitising the populace on the dangers of HIV/AIDS.

It also tested and counsel people, while giving condoms to some, so as to prevent the spread of the virus, with the aim of ending HIV/AIDS pandemic by 2030.

Speaking about their activities, the NGO’s Coordinator for the Federal Capital Territory, DrKemaOnu, said ‘’first day of December has been set aside by United Nations for commemoration of the disease, worldwide. And all of us must work together to combat the virus by 2030.

He said AHF had enrolled no fewer than 821,000 people living with HIV and AIDS on treatment in 38 countries around the globe.

He said the foundation had operated in 38 countries including six states in Nigeria – Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Cross river, Anambra and the FCT.

He said of the 821, 000 enrolled on treatment globally, over 13 000 people living with HIV were enrolled on treatment from six states with high burden of HIV in Nigeria.

He added that the group had provided quality and free HIV/AIDS treatment in hard-to-reach communities of the project states.

While highlighting some of the achievements of the organisation, he said the beneficiaries of the programme were no longer able to transmit the disease to another person.

“Mothers living with the virus no longer transmit HIV to their babies; they deliver healthy babies who are HIV negative, while persons living with the virus enjoy longer life expectancy.

“Some years past, this wasn’t the story, the history of the HIV and AIDS epidemic was one of illness, uncertainty, fear and death as the world faced a new and unknown virus.

“Today’s achievements are as a result of dogged commitments of individuals, organisations and government.

“Looking back, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) evolved out of the struggle for today that we now have.

Onu further reiterated the commitment of AHF to re-strengthen its partnership with relevant stakeholders to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV by 2020 and end AIDS as a public health challenge by 2030.

He said AHF offers “cutting-edge medicines, treatment, care and prevention services for persons living with HIV/AIDS. We’ve done a robust service in prevention. We carry out HIV testing services in hard-to-reach areas in Nigeria. We have a very robust condom programme. We have our own unique condoms that we distribute free. In fight against HIV, AHF has true advocacy measures,” he said.

He explained that the organization was talking with government and other key stakeholders on the need to increase funding for HIV/AIDS programmes in Nigeria.

According to him, in 2016, over 12 billion dollar was donated to HIV/AIDS campaigns through the Global Fund.

He said AHF had sustained campaign against discrimination and stigmatization against persons living with the virus in Nigeria.

He tasked the media, medical professionals, government and the entire nation on the need to keep working to bring the disease to an end.

“If everybody contribute, by 2030, Nigeria will be able to eradicate HIV/AIDS,” Onu said.

Also speaking, UN AID Strategic Adviser, who represented the Country Rep during the documentary presentation,ModupeOduwole said the country has come a long way in eradicating the virus.

‘’When we started this struggle, there were no enough drugs but now we have enough drugs that could suppress the virus.

‘’We want people to own up the fight and to continue the advocacy so as to achieve the global target of ending the virus by 2030.

On his part, member representing AkwangaWamba and NassarawaEgon federal constituency, DavematicsOmbugado, said the government is committed towards ending the cases of HIV/AIDS in the country.

‘’We want to encourage all stakeholders in the country to end the virus. People need to start speaking out. Civil societies and other non governmentalorganisation must champion this fight so as we can collectively do our best.

‘’People need to speak out on the need to increase the funding for health so that funds will be available to buy more drugs and save lives.’’

On his part, Executive Secretary of Civil Society for HIV/AIDS in Nigeria, Walter Ugwuocha, said Nigerian government contributes only five percent to national HIV/AIDS response, and should do more.

He said though there are signals of increased commitment from government to fight the disease, “currently, they are contributing five percent of resources we need to respond to HIV/AIDS. Out of the one million and fifty thousand on treatment, government is only responsible for 58,000 persons on treatment. That is exactly five percent. That is what we are currently rating them. That is where they are.

“They’ve shown commitment in terms of increasing domestic resources in 2018, but that hasn’t started yet. We do hope that would happen in 2018. At the UNGA, the President committed to placing additional 50,000 persons in treatment in 2018. We will wait to see that happen. That is what those of us in the civil society organizations and people living with HIV are holding him accountable for; to make sure that he fulfill the promise.

He said the disease is most prevalent among youths between the age of 15 and 24 years in Nigeria.

He also said Nigeria has capacity to produce antiretroviral drugs, even as he decried failure of the government to explore its opportunities to do so. “We have the pharmaceutical companies to produce drugs for treating people living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria. We have the capacity, we have the resources. We have the personnel, we have everything it takes.

“2015, WHO and the United Nations Joint Programme on HIV/AIDS, UNAIDS, prequalified four Nigerian pharmaceutical companies to produce ARV. What is happening is that currently, there is no support from government to enable them to produce it and good patronage. That is what is happening, it is not as if we don’t have it, we have all it takes,” he stated.

Meanwhile, a member of Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria, NEPWHAN, Gloria AsukwoOgodo, said government needed to do more to place over two millions persons living with the disease (who are yet to be placed on treatment) on treatment.

“If they are saying that they have over one million people on treatment, we should also have it at the back of our mind that sometimes ago, everything in the facility was free, but they later introduced money. That alone created challenges that some people failed to access the treatment, just because of the fee that was introduced.

“We should remember that there are over two million people out there that are not receiving treatment. What we know is that the government itself is not living up to its responsibility. We are expecting foreign donors to be donating to our country,” Ogodo said.

Asked if she saw hope in what seems to be a renewed commitment from government, she said: “Yes, if only government makes good its promises. On Tuesday, government made a lot of promises. We are tired. Those of us living with the virus are tired. Each year, they come up and give promises, and at the end of the day, we see nothing being done. What we need is action.”