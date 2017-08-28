Air Chief commissions airmen’s club, accommodation in Makurdi

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has commissioned an Airmen’s Club and the second phase of 3 blocks of fully furnished airmen accommodation at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Makurdi.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony which took place on Thursday, the CAS, who was represented by the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command, Air Vice Marshal MA Idris, said the blocks of flats were built to provide decent accommodation for the airmen while the Airmen’s Club would help personnel to socialize and relax within the Base after a hard day’s job.

NAF which disclosed this in a statement yesterday said the CAS stated that the provision of the accommodation and the Club was part of the ongoing efforts by the CAS to enhance NAF operational effectiveness by meeting the welfare needs of personnel.

Meanwhile, the NAF has conducted the 2017 annual physical fitness test for its personnel in a bid to assess their fitness levels in undertaking various assigned military duties.

The exercise took place in all NAF units across the country from 21-25 August 2017, in line with the directives of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The NAF said in addition to improving the overall physical fitness of personnel, the exercise was also designed to enhance their mental alertness for improved service delivery. To meet these goals, personnel were examined in various physical activities including 2.5km jog/5km walk, cardiovascular endurance as well as tests of flexibility (seat and reach) and muscular strength.

According to the NAF, although an annual exercise, the fitness assessment is mandatory for all NAF personnel especially in the wake of their participation in various internal security operations nationwide.