Air Force destroys Boko Haram hideout in Sambisa

By Ese Awhotu

The Nigerian Air Force said yesterday that it has destroyed a Boko Haram hideout in the Sambisa region.

According to a statement by Olatokunbo Adesanya, Air Commodore, Director of Public Relations & Information, Nigerian Air Force, said on 8 August 2017, the Air Component detailed fighter aircraft to strike the Boko Haram hideout in succession.

It said, “ Following the first and second strikes, the building was completely destroyed and the location was strafed during the third attack. The fourth attack was re-directed to a close by building, where BHT activity was also noticed. Subsequent Battle Damage Assessment revealed that the BHT hideout was completely reduced to rubble and several BHTs were killed while a few of them were seen evacuating the casualties.”

NAF, said that action was in furtherance of operations to completely defeat the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) Organization.

Adding that, “On 7 August 2017, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE conducted Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission over Parisu, in the Sambisa general area. During the ISR mission, a large group of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) was seen converging under a tree close to a prominent zinc-roofed structure. Part of the structure was concealed by the foliage of a tree, making it a seemingly unobtrusive gathering point for the terrorists.”

NAF, said a confirmatory ISR mission indicated that the structure was indeed a BHT hideout, housing a large number of