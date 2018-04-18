Air Force destroys Boko Haram vehicles in Lake Chad

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Air Force said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, in the night of 13 April 2018, successfully destroyed some Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) vehicles at a location, about 12km East of AREGE, in the Lake Chad Region.

The Air Force in a statement issued yesterday by its Director of Information and Public Relation, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, said “earlier on, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft had discovered BHT activities, with some vehicles mounted with guns, moving within the location. Accordingly, the ATF detailed NAF Mi-35M Helicopter gunships to conduct Air Interdiction strikes to take out the targets.

“Overhead the location, the attack platform acquired, interdicted and neutralised the targets with rockets and cannons. The subsequent Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) revealed that at the end of the attack, a BHT gun truck, with its entire occupants, was completely destroyed and engulfed in fire.

“Another BHT vehicle was damaged and immobilised as a result of the attack while several BHTs were killed in the process.