Air Force holds maiden communication workshop

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Communications Branch yesterday commenced a 2-day Communications Workshop for NAF personnel of the Communication Specialty.

The theme of the workshop is “Positioning the NAF’s Communications Branch for Effective, Efficient and Timely Support of NAF’s Operation”.

This indication was contained in a statement issued yesterday by Director of Public Relations and Information of Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesaya.

It said the Chief of Communications at NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Charles Oghomwen, said the Workshop is aimed at creating an avenue for NAF Communications personnel to share ideas and suggest how to reposition the Communications Branch to meet the aspirations of the NAF particularly in view of the current security challenges.

“Additionally, considering the ever-changing global technological development in information and communications, the workshop is aimed at leveraging on the wealth of knowledge of Communications experts and the experience of retired NAF Communications personnel to chart a path for the future growth of the Branch.”