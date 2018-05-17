Air Force launches Operation Thunder Strike against B/ Haram
By Tobias Lengnan Dapam
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said it commenced the conduct of Operation Thunder strike against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) in the Northeast.
A statement issued yesterday by its Director of Public Relations and Information Olatokunbo Adesanya said the operation is an independent Air Interdiction by
the NAF to attack selected BHT locations that are currently inaccessible to own troops on account of the onset of the rainy season.
“On the first day of the Operation, air strikes from NAF aircraft resulted in the destruction of
BHT structures and the death of all the insurgents at a settlement in
Gargash and at another one, East of Gargash, both in Borno State.
“Earlier on, a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft had
observed BHT presence over a settlement in Gargash, following which the ATF
deployed NAF fighter aircraft to attack the location. After the successful
attacks, some of the fighter platforms proceeded to an adjoining target,
East of Gargash, where BHT activities were also observed.
“As a result of the attacks, the BHT structures within the settlements were destroyed and
set on fire, killing some insurgents while some fled to hide under trees at a nearby bush. Consequently, another wave of air strikes was launched to
strafe the hideouts, killing many of the fleeing insurgents.”