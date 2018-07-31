Air Force raids Boko Haram terrorists in Tongule

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigeria Air Force said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, on Sunday successfully conducted a massive attack on Tongule village, 9km South West of Dikwa in Borno State and destroyed Boko Haram members.

The Air Force in a statement issued yesterday by its Director of Public Relations & Information, Olatokunbo Adesanya said the successful air strikes were sequel to a credible intelligence that several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) were massing up at the location, having occupied the entire village.

“Consequently, the mission was immediately planned and executed to prevent the BHTs from carrying out attacks against troops’ locations in the general area.

“Upon receiving the intelligence, the ATF scrambled NAF Alpha Jet aircraft and Mi-35M helicopter gunships, which subsequently attacked structures occupied by BHT elements in the location with bombs rockets and canons, in quick succession. As a result of the air strikes, several BHTs were neutralized in the village while a few survivors, seen fleeing the location, were taken out in subsequent follow-up attacks.”