Air force sentences aircraft man to death by hanging

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Nigerian Air Force, NAF yesterday night sentenced a 21year -old Air Craft man Kalu Bernard who shot and killed his girlfriend at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Makurdi to death by hanging.

It would be recalled that Kalu had on March 12, shot and killed Oladipupo at her Corporal and Below Quarters, Compound 9, Air Force Base, Makurdi on the suspicion that she was in a love relationship with another man.

Kalu was said to have broken into Oladipupo’s home early hours of the fateful Sunday morning, shot her on the neck at close range, and also attempted to kill the other man whom he had suspected that she was having a love affair with.

But as fate would have it, his riffle got hooked when he cocked it a second time, giving the other man the opportunity to fight for his life by struggling the riffle with Kalu until he was able to disarm him after which he was later arrested and detained.

Following the incident, the NAF immediately constituted a 10-man General Court Marshal for Kalu’s trial and he was subsequently arraigned for the first time on May 22, this year.

Reading out the almost 70 paged court findings which lasted for over two hours, the Judge Advocate, Flight Lieutenant MA Umoh listed the eight-count charges against Kalu to include murder, house breaking, personation, attempted murder, failure to perform military duty, loss of service property, disobedience of service order as well as prejudice of service discipline.

Umoh noted that the accused pleaded not guilty to all the eight count charges, adding that prosecution brought 13 witnesses while defense counsel to the accused called three witnesses including him.

He maintained further that even though prosecution found him guilty on all the eight count charges, defense, in closing their case, said prosecution had not proved his case beyond reasonable doubts.

The defense counsel, Abimiku Ewuga urged the court to temper justice with mercy in their sentence especially as the accused was a first time offender and the bread winner of his family.

In his judgement, President of the Court, Grp. Capt. Elisha Bindul who found the accused guilty in six out of the eight-count charges proffered against him sentenced him to death by hanging subject to the confirmation of the conveying authority.

Speaking with newsmen after the judgement, Ewuga said court has not erred in its decision intimating he will appeal the judgement at the court of appeal noting that court marshal is not the final stage.

This is even as the Prosecution Counsel, Oluremi Ilori hailed the judgement, adding that everybody including the deceased would be happy with the outcome of the case.