Air Force War College graduates 19 officers

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Air Force Air War College (NAFAWC) has graduated its second set of participants of Air War Course on 8 at the weekend.

The ceremony was held on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Makurdi, Benue State.

The Air War Course 2/2017 consisted of 19 senior military officers out of whom 16 were from the NAF, one from the Nigerian Army (NA) and 2 from the Nigerian Navy (NN).

The Course, which was inaugurated on 16 June 2017, groomed the participants in airpower education and its application while preparing them to lead in the strategic environment with emphasis on the employment of airpower in both joint and independent operations.

During the ceremony, the Chief of the Air staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Nurudeen Balogun, congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the Course.

Speaking further, he urged them to bring to bear, the skills and lessons acquired during the Course with utmost sense of patriotism.

The CAS disclosed that the NAF had improved, expanded and upgraded the facilities in the College to the standards obtainable in similar air war colleges worldwide to aid teaching and learning.

Accordingly, “the NAF will continue to do its best within the limits of available resources to provide the needed support for realistic and result oriented training”, he said.