Airforce raises alarm over CAS fake Facebook account

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has raised alarm over fake official Facebook accounts purportedly belonging to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya.

The Air Force in a statement issued today by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, said the aim of these unscrupulous elements is to deceive and defraud unsuspecting members of the public with false information claiming such to come from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“It must be stated that neither the CAS nor the NAF Spokesman has any official Facebook account or pages bearing their pictures in uniform or indicating their ranks. Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard any request for friendship or information arising from any Facebook account or page, with the CAS or NAF Spokesman in uniform or indicating their ranks. Public inquiries about the NAF should be addressed to info@airforce.mil.ng. Besides, members of the public are free to walk into any NAF Public Relations Office at any time for inquiries”.