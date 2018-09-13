Airforce to collaborate with NEMA to tackle flood

Share This





















The Nigerian Air Force on Wednesday said it was prepared to collaborate with the National Emergency Management Agency in managing flood across the country.

Air Vice Marshal Nnamdi Ekeh, the Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, NAF, gave the assurance while receiving NEMA Director General, Mr Mustapha Maihaja, at the Sam Ethnan Base in Ikeja.

Ekeh said officers and men in the command would give NEMA all the support it needed to perform its roles in flood management.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that NEMA has issued flood alerts to residents in some states.

“NEMA has been monitoring the situation for over a month and the state of preparedness not only on the part of the people, but on frontline states has been on.

“We have been trying to enlighten them and we have called an emergency meeting with all stakeholders including the Defence Headquarters and we set up a team to go to the 12 identified frontline states to carry out certain assignments like sensitisation.

“Where we also see that some communities are under serious threats, we will commence evacuation just like Taraba State. We evacuated some people and identified some areas wherever we could move them to,” he said.

He assured Nigerians that the level of NEMA’s preparedness was appreciably high.

NAN reports that the NEMA boss also took a look at the C130 aircraft that can be used to deliver relief materials if the need arises.(NAN)