Aisha Buhari denies receiving SUVs from IGP

By Lawrence Olaoye and Johnson John Abuja

Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has denied receipt of two Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

Senator Isah Misau had alleged that the IGP gave two Prado jeeps to the Wife of the President. He also alleged that Mrs Buhari was taking bribe.

The first lady, however, refuted the allegation via her twitter account yesterday. ” I am using my personal car,” She tweeted.

Misau made the allegations when he appeared before the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Investigation of Various Allegations Levelled Against the Police, the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission.

He said,”“I still have some contract papers that the IG himself submitted to the court, where the First Lady through her aide-de-camp requested a Toyota Hiace and a Sienna jeep. The same day that the ADC wrote, the IG minuted that she should be given two jeeps. And it is not part of the appropriation. If you look at the appropriation, there is nowhere they said the First Lady should be given two jeeps.”

But, Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to Wife of the President, in a reaction through a statement made available to newsmen yesterday explained further that, “Our attention has been drawn to the news being widely circulated, and attributed to a member of the Senate, that two SUVs from the Inspector General of Police were given to the Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari personally.

“The Wife of the President wants to make it clear that since the assumption of office of her husband as President of Nigeria, she did not receive these mentioned vehicles.

“Furthermore, the vehicles she is still using belong to the family and were the ones used during the campaign for 2015 elections including the one for her entourage.”