Aisha Buhari leaves for US, to address UNGA on tuberculosis

By Lawrence Olaoye

Wife the President, Hajia Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has departed to the United States of America to attend the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly alongside her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari.

While in New York, Mrs. Buhari will address the General Assembly’s High Level Meeting on Tuberculosis, where she will speak to issues of increased political commitment, funding and robust partnerships on the 26th September, 2018.

The event will be preceded on the 25thSeptember by a Gala Dinner organized to celebrate Global TB Champions, Celebrities and TB Survivors, where Mrs. Buhari is billed to present inspiring remarks.

The 21st Summit of Organization of African First Ladies against AIDS (OAFLA) General Assembly which could not hold at Mauretania earlier in the year will hold during UNGA. Mrs. Buhari will address the session which is also centered on Tuberculosis.

On the Sidelines of OAFLA, Mrs. Buhari will attend a number of high level events including a Stakeholders Meeting on Breast and Cervical Cancers in Africa and another on HIV as well as a strategic planning workshop for First Ladies and their Technical Advisers.

It would be recalled that Mrs. Buhari was appointed Global TB Champion by the Stop TB Partnership and Special Ambassador for the elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV by Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) in recognition