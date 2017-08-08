Aisha Buhari returns to London

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari has returned to London, United Kingdom, to meet her husband who is recuperating in that country.

Mrs Buhari left for London on Sunday even though there was no official statement from her office confirming or denying the development.

The President has been in London for medical attention since May 7th and his wife’s latest trip would be the third since over three months Buhari left the shores of the country.

Mrs Buhari returned to the country last Thursday after leaving for London on July 4th and went to Owerri, Imo state to attend the annual August Meeting organised by the wife of the state governor, Mrs Nkechi Okorocha.