Aisha Buhari urges pharmacists to help stamp out drug abuse

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam Abuja

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has charged Pharmacists in the country to play their part in controlling the spread of drug abuse in the country.

She made the call while receiving members of Association of Lady Pharmacists (ALP) recently at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A statement issued yesterday by Director of Information to Aisha, Suleiman Haruna,

said Mrs. Buhari deplored the frequent abuse of some prescription drugs especially by women and youths, which has led to the destruction of the lives of millions of victims and called on the members of this association to play their part in the ongoing effort to protect women and youths from drug abuse.

“Government has done well by banning importation of codeine for the preparation of cough syrups as well as retailing of codeine containing cough syrups without prescription. There is the need for pharmacists to comply with the enforcement directive. Lady Pharmacists as mothers, have a special role in protecting women and youths against drug abuse”, said.

Mrs. Buhari extolled members of the pharmaceutical profession for their role in research, production and dispensing of medicines that cure diseases and save lives.

Earlier, National Chairman, Association of Lady Pharmacists, Pharmacist Zainab Ujudud Shariff commended the efforts of Mrs. Buhari through Future Assured, especially in the area of IDPs, women and youth empowerment. She stated the commitment of the ALP to similar ideals, promising to support Future Assured in any way possible.