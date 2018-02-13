Al-Ameen College of Health Sciences matriculates 338 students

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola kaduna

The Al-Ameen College of Health Sciences and Technology Kaduna has matriculated 338 students in various fields of study for the 2017/2018 academic session and awarded scholarship to eighty of the students.

75 of the matriculants are in Senior Community Health, 50 in Junior Community Health, 40 Medical Laboratory, 40 in Science, 30 in Dental Science, 20 in Health Information Managment, 21 in X-ray, 22 in Environmental Health, 20 in Health Education, 20 in Food Hygiene and 40 in Pharmacy.

In his keynote address, the Chairman Governing Board of the College, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi said, the positive impact of health and education on national development can never be over emphasised, stressing that both health and education are enhanced in a society through the vital contributions of health institutions and colleges of health sciences.

“It is in this respect that I key in the critical role of colleges of health sciences and technology in national development. The role of Al- Ameen college of health sciences and technology (ACHST) typifies the vital contributions of these health educational centres in societal developments, “ he said.