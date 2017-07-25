Al-makura commiserates with victims of Masaka market fire

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa state has commiserated with the victims of the fire disaster that destroyed the popular Masaka Market in Karu local government area of the state.

A statement signed by Ahmed Tukur, the Special Assistant Media and Publicity to Al-makura said that the fire disaster was highly regretful going by the monumental losses recorded by the victims at this period.

The statement explained that Al-makura is highly disturbed by the incidence that led to loss of property worth millions of Naira.

He said that the incidence is a huge set back to the state and the country considering the economic recession the country is going through at this point in time.

He urged the management of markets to always employ techniques of averting fire disasters by ensuring adequate preventive measures against fire disasters in our markets and also educate traders and other users on preventing and combating fire disasters to ensure that traders are not subjected to harrowing loss.