Al-makura distributes 13,000 chairs to public schools

From Gambo Ahmed Lafia

As Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, the governor of Nasarawa state yesterday celebrated 65 years, extended his happiness to primary school pupils by visiting Donama primary school in Lafia where he completed his primary education.

The governor also flagged off the distribution of 13,0000 desks to all public primary schools across the 13 local government areas of the state.

He said his administration will not relent his effort to give good background to education to pupils at the public school in the state.

According to the governor, “ I want to identify with primary school today because I was like them when was learning here at the Dunama primary school in 1957. “Today I am going to donate some chairs to be distribute to all school but I am going start it from Dunama primary school where I did my primary school.”

The governor who also charged citizens of the state to live in pieces with one another in order to allow his administration implement policies and programmes that would bring development to the state; According to him “consider yourselves as one destiny. Let us unite and live together. Tolerate each culture, religion and political background. Don’t look separated as citizens of the state let us focus on issues that will bring development to the state and not destruction.

Almakura assured the people of the state his determination to complete all ongoing projects across the state before his tenure ends.