Al-Makura lauds FG’s initiative on yam export

By Umar Muhammad Puma

Governor Umar Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa state has said that the federal government initiative on yam export will boost the activities of the Nasarawa state cargo airport under construction.

Almakura while applauded the federal government,, said that Nasarawa state will benefit more from the initiative and will do its best to create the enabling environment for economic activities of the state through the policy.

He said that the state will take advantage of the initiative by ensuring that all necessary facilities and infrastructures for initiative are in place at the airport and adopt all measures that will ensure the success of the export.

He emphasied that the policy will not only boast the activities of the airport but will equally open new vista of economic diversification on agriculture to the state and the country at large.

Almakura explained that apart from the benefit farmers from the state will drive, the airport will serve as a centre for the export because of the proximity to states like Benue, Taraba, Niger that also produce yam in large quantity.

He promised that the state will create the enabling environment for other sectors to tap from the benefits of the airport.