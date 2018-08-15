Al-Makura not behind Ortom’s impeachment threat, says aide

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia.

The special Adviser to Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Public Works, Engineer Moses Utondo, has cleared his boss (Al-Makura) from an allegation of hatching an impeachment plot against Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

According to a report, a former senator representing Benue north senatorial zone, Joseph Waku, was alleged to have recently blamed the Nasarawa State governor in some quarters of the media of hatching the impeachment plot of his Benue State counterpart, even as the former senator was also alleged to have described the Nasarawa governor in the media as not being a friend to Benue community.

Utondo, a political figure of the Tiv community in Nasarawa State, who spoke in an interview with newsmen in Lafia the State capital, Yesterday debunked Senator Waku’s allegation, saying that the comment lacked elements of truth.

According to Him, “It is very unfortunate that the statement is coming from a one-time senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who chose to descend so low by making allegations that he cannot substantiate.”

“To the best of my knowledge, on that fateful day, there was sharing of relief materials donated by Governor Al-Makura to the displaced Tiv community of Nasarawa State that Senator George Akume had to stop over in Lafia, while going to Makurdi, to thank Al-Makura over the kind gesture done to Tiv community in Nasarawa.”

Utondo maintained that there was no plan anywhere in the Nasarawa State Government House, Lafia to hatch the plot to impeach Governor Ortom of Benue State when Akume visited Al-Makura.

Speaking further on the allegation by Waku that the Nasarawa State governor is not a friend of Benue State, the Special Adviser added that: “It is also unfortunate because former senator Waku personally benefited from Al-Makura in all aspects”

According to him, “In 2015 when Benue State was affected by flood, Nasarawa State government, under the leadership of Al-Makura, donated relief materials to the state worth over N60 million. Apart from Nasarawa State donation, no other state in the federation that did that to Benue State.”