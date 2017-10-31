ALGON to boost agric-business with C-LAP

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

In a bid revolutionize agricultural activities in the country, the Association of Local governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has unveiled an initiative aimed at promoting agribusiness especially in rural areas.

The plan christened Comprehensive Local Agriculture Plan (C-LAP) designed as an integrated and participatory action plan for the development of LGAs in agriculture and allied sectors, was unveiled last week, in Abuja.

Speaking at the project unveiling, the C-LAP organising Secretary, Dr. Tanay Joshua, disclosed that it is aimed at transforming economic growth of the country, improving production and also enhancing farming tools in across Nigeria.

He said the project aimed at providing 24,768 farming tools to help improve the agricultural situation in the country.

He noted that over 3000 job applications have been received from across the country within the first 24 hours of the publication.

According to him, “we all know that Nigeria is a country filled with self sufficient individuals, that is why we want to focus on the major transformation of the economic growth.

“We wish to strengthen the agricultural sector and also make sure that the farmers interest are attended to. What matters most is having the right source and technology for farming.

“We want to maintain the balance and the efficiency of agriculture on the long run. We won’t be able to give out the financial permutations now, we need to categorize the financial considerations.

“When we first categorize them, then we can be certain, but I’m sure and confident the project will benefit the entire country as well as the people.”

Also speaking, the immediate past National Deputy President of ALGON, Itiako Ikpokpo, urged various leaders of the local government to key into the project, stating that the project will bring food and money to the door step of every person in the local government.

“When C-LAP approached us and told us about their plan to develop agriculture in the 774 local government in Nigeria, we felt it was wise and there was need for it.

“Food creates employment and so we felt that there was need for us to participate and ensure this program comes to light. I think the foundation is important; we key into what is good and agriculture is good.

“We also expect that every chairman of a local government that wants money and food for their people will key into this project.

“So ALGON’s role is to create a platform, which we have done. We have brought in people who want to develop and mechanise agriculture, and I think it is the responsibility of everything chairman to participate in this,” he said.