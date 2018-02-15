Alleged corruption: CCT chair, Umar’s arraignment comes up March 15

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Danladi Umar, will on March 15, be arraigned before a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, Abuja, over alleged corruption charges.

The Chief Judge of the Court, Justice Ishaq Bello, will be presiding over the matter.

Umar is to be arraigned on a two count charge of corruption leveled against him by the Federal Government.

In the charge sheet number CR/109/18 signed by Festus Keyamo SAN, Umar was accused of while presiding over a case with Charge No. CCT/ABJ/03/13 involving one Rasheed Owolabi Taiwo, sometime in 2012, at Abuja, within his jurisdiction of the court, did ask for the sum of N10,000,000 from said Rasheed Owolabi Taiwo, for a favour to be afterwards shown to him in relation to the pending Charge (No. CCT/ABJ/03/12) in discharge of his official duties and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 12(1)(a) & (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2003.

The second charge alleged that Umar have received another N1,800,000 from the said Rasheed Owolabi through his Personal Assistant by name Alhaji Gambo Abdullahi for a favour to be afterwards shown to him in relation to the pending charge in discharge of his official duties and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 12(1)(a)&(b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2003.

The CCT Chairman, will however, continue the trial of Taiwo over alleged non declaration of assets, despite the pending charge against him.