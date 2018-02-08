Alleged fraud: Reinstated NHIS boss, Yusuf’s probe continues -FG

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has said that the probe of allegations of fraud against the recently reinstated Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, will continue despite his recall from suspension by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Asked why the President ordered that the suspended NHIS boss, who has been accused of misappropriating N919 million of the Scheme and under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be reinstated, Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, explained that he was unaware that Yusuf was under investigation by the anti-graft agency.

He said “I am not aware that the EFCC is investigating the recently reinstated Executive Secretary of NHIS but if that is the case I don’t think his reinstatement is a bar to any investigation.”

Asked why he claimed not to be aware that NHIS boss was under investigation , he said, “I didn’t say I’m not aware of his investigation. I said EFCC. I was precise. I said I am not aware that the EFCC is investigating him and that if it is true, that the fact that he has been reinstated does not mean a stop to it. That is what I said. I am not saying I’m not aware that he was suspended or any investigation is going on. The fact that he has been reinstated does not mean that the EFCC will not continue with its investigation, that is what I said.”

Yusuf, who was reinstated on Tuesday through a letter to the Health Ministry by the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Abba Kyari, was on July 6, suspended by the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, over allegations of fraud leveled against him.