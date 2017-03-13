Alleged killing of students: Audu Maikori faces court today

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, kaduna

The Chocolate City Group boss, Audu Maikori, is to be arraigned before a kaduna Chief Magistrate Court today over a report alleging that five students of the Kaduna State College of Education had been killed by Fulani herdsmen in Southern Kaduna.

A source at the Kaduna State Police Command disclosed this to Peoples Daily in kaduna yesterday.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that Audo Maikori who was arrested in Lagos and flown to Abuja for alleged incitement and spreading fake information was later driven to kaduna under heavy armed escorts and he is being held at the Gabasawa Police Station, Kaduna State

According to a family source, Audu Maikori allegedly collapsed last week during a Q&A session at Muson Centre,and he’s said to be sharing same cell with arrested herdsmen.

The source added that the Attorney General of Kaduna State has taken over the prosecution of the case and family, friends were barred from seeing him.

It would be recalled that the Co-Founder Chocolate City musical entrepreneur was earlier arrested by men of the Nigerian police over the same allegation but was granted bail.

He was said to have sent a series of a tweet to his followers last month alleging that five students of the Kaduna State College of Education had been killed by Fulani Herdsmen in Southern Kaduna crisis.

Mr. Makori has already apologized to the Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir ElRufai the people of the state and Vanguard Newspaper over the tweet and gone a step further by handing over his driver who was the source of the false information to the police.