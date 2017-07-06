Alleged Mabilla homicide: Fulani decry killings, want state of emergency in Taraba

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Gan Allah Fulani Development Association, GAFDAN, has lamented neglect by the Federal and State Governments following the alleged killing of Fulani by the Mambilla militia in Sardausna Local Government Area of Taraba State.

This is even as the association has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency in Taraba State.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the Secretary General and member, Board of Trustees of GAFDAN, Alhaji SALE Bayari said “At this moment, there are uncountable people and live stocks that are still missing while it is confirmed that 25,000 herds of cattle are either being killed or rustled by the Mambilla militia under its terror group called the “Nur Nor-Ambassador of Peace”

“The Federal Government should immediately declare a state of emergency in security set up and operations in Taraba State in order to ensure there is no interference from the governor and the other government officials in the investigation of these atrocious crimes committed against our innocent people,” he said.

Sale, said the Fulanis in the attacked Taraba community also want the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency set up a high powered Judicial Tribunal to handle the entire investigation and prosecution of all those involved in the killings.

“We are also calling on the International Criminal Court of Justice, ICC, to arrest the following persons who are directly or indirectly connected to this progrom; the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, Speaker of the House of Assembly,Hon. Abel Peter Diah, Chairman Sardauna LGC, Hon. John Yeb, Emmanuel Njiwa, Timothy Gebon Katapss and Umar Dembo, C.I.D and Cyprate Finchim whom we believe from reports are responsible for the genocide and prosecute them.”

They also want medical and relief materials as well as compensation for all human lives lost, animals killed houses.