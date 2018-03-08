Alleged murder: Maryam Sanda granted bail on health grounds

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

Justice Yusuf Halihu of a Federal Capital Territory High Court Jabi, Abuja, has granted bail on health ground to Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed her husband, Bilyamin Bello.

The judge granted her bail based on medical reports which indicate she is pregnant and ill after declining the same application three times.

Sanda is being prosecuted alongside her mother, Maimuna Aliyu; brother, Aliyu Sanda; and their house help, Sadiya Aminu.

Specifically, Sanda was accused of killing her husband, the son of former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Bilyamin, on the chest and other parts of the body with a knife and other dangerous weapons.

According to the prosecution, the offence is a culpable homicide punishable by death under Section 221 of the Penal Code Act.

Also, other defendants in the matter were accused of causing the ‘evidence of the offence to disappear by clearing the blood from the scene of crime, therefore, commited offence punishable under section 167 of the Penal Code Act.

At the last adjourned date, counsel to the defendant, Mr. Joseph Daudu (SAN), informed the court of her fresh bail application filed on January 24, 2018, premised on the ground that she is three months pregnant.

Though the application was refused by the court previously, Counsel to the defendant, Joseph Daudu (SAN) approached the court with the fresh bail application and asked for an earlier date to move it.

Again, the prosecution counsel,James Idachaba, opposed the bail application.

In a short ruling, Justice Halilu held the court was satisfied with the health reasons submitted by the defence who is said to be over three months pregnant and also asthmatic.

The trial Judge also held that the police were not able to counter the claims that the prisons’ health facilities could not take care of Maryam’s conditions.

Granting her bail, Justice Halihu ruled that the defendant should produce two sureties, adding that they must deposit their titles of ownership of landed properties in Abuja.

He further held that Maryam’s father should enter into an undertaking to always provide her in court all through the trial.

The condition of the bail also stated that the defendant must submit her travel documents to the court.