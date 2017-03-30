Alleged N1.4bn fraud: Peace Corps boss gets N10m bail

Share This





















By Paschal Njoku, Abuja

National Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Ambassador (Dr) Dickson Akor, yesterday secured bail to the tune of N10million.

Akor and the Incorporated Trustees of the organisation are being prosecuted by the Federal Government on a 90-count criminal charge bordering on alleged conversion of monies directly derived from “extortion” amounting to about N1.4billion.

However, upon arraignment, the PCN boss denied all the 90-count charges preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Consequently, his bail application was argued by John Ochogwu, with the prosecution counsel, Aminu Alilu in opposition.

Ruling on Akor’s bail application, trial judge, Justice John Tsoho while granting the bail, said the 1st defendant shall produce one surety in the sum of N20million.

The surety shall be resident in Abuja and must be an owner of a landed property in Abuja, the court said, adding that the surety must tender photocopies of title deeds of the property to the Deputy Chief Registrar, Litigation of the court.

Also, the surety is required to submit his residential address which must be verified by the DCR litigation.

As part of the bail conditions, Justice Tsoho ordered that Akor should drop his international passport and can only apply to the court whenever he wants to use it during the cause of his trial.

More so, Akor and the were directed to deposit their two recent passport photographs.

“After due consideration accorded to counsels, the court is inclined to grant the bail to the applicant because the alleged offences are not capital in nature.

The court said the submission of the complainant that the applicant might influence or interfere with police investigation, “is speculative and mere apprehension.

Justice Tsoho added that the prosecution has not deposed to any affidavit showing that Akor jumped bail while on administrative bail.

Consequently, the court held that the respondent has not shown enough reason why Akor should not be granted bail.

The trial has been scheduled to commence on May 23.

The charge had among others accused Akor and the Incorporated Trustees of Peace Corps of usurping the function of the Nigerian Police by organising para-military training for its members, wearing of uniforms, putting on barretts and belts that resemble those of the police.

He was also accused of flying flags without the authority of the Minister of Interior.

Some of the charges read: “That you Dickson Akor and Incorporated Trustees of Peace Corps of Nigeria, both of Peace Corps of Nigeria Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja, on or about June 24, 2016, at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, Abuja, did conduct a financial transactions when you transfered the proceeds of unlawful activity to wit: the sum of N60m obtained by false pretence to one Mukthar Dantata which said transaction you designed to conceal or disguise the nature, location, source or ownership of the said money.

“That you Dickson Akor and Incorporated Trustees of Peace Corps of Nigeria, both of Peace Corps of Nigeria Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja, on or about June 24, 2016, at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, Abuja, did commit an offence to wit: by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained for yourselves the sum of N42, 428, 000.00 from Peace Corps of Nigeria which was paid into your United Bank of Africa’s account No. 1005250986.

“That you Dickson Akor and Incorporated Trustees of Peace Corps of Nigeria, both of Peace Corps of Nigeria Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja, on or about February 8, 2016, at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, Abuja, did commit an offence to wit: by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained for yourselves the sum of N45, 500,000.00 from Peace Corps of Nigeria which was paid into your United Bank of Africa’s account No. 1005250986.

The charge filed by Aminu Alilu, an Assistant Chief State Counsel on behalf of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice also accused the defendants of laundering of funds obtained through unlawful activity contrary to Section 7(1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other fraud related Offences Act, Cap A6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/45/2017, the defendants were further charged for wearing of uniforms and other identification marks contrary to Section 24 (1) of the Private Guard Companies Act Cap P30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under Section 32 (1) of the Act.

The Federal government also accused the defendants of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other fraud related Offences Act, Cap A6 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

They were also charged in count 86 for organising and training of members of Peace Corps of Nigeria as a quasi- military organization contrary to Section 6(1)(a) of the Public Order Act, Cap P42, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

Count 88 of the charge accused the defendants of unauthorised display of flags contrary to section 7(4)(b) of the Public Order Act, Cap P42, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

In count 89, the prosecution accused the defendants of operating as a private guard without licence contrary to section 1(1) of the Private Guard Companies Act Cap P30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.