Alleged N11bn fraud: Late receipt of report stalls Shema’s trial

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua Katsina

Katsina High Court has fixed June 12, to allow the defense counsels

study report of the Committee on Local Government Finances which

indicted ex-governor Ibrahim Shema of

misappropriating about N11 billion during his tenure.

At the resumed court hearing Wednesday in Katsina, the lead defense

counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, told the court that they want to see the

court follow due process.

He said during the last adjournment, the complainants asked for

adjournment to enable them present the report of the committee set up

by the Katsina Government to investigate Local Governments Finances as

evidence against Shema and three others.

Daudu said that since then they did not hear from them until May 28,

2018, which

was a public holiday.

He explained that their expectation was that they would be served with

the report in good time, go through it and compare it with the one

before the commission of inquiry.

He urged the court to give them adequate time to allow them go through

the report.

In his submission, the prosecution counsel, Olatoke Olukayode, SAN,

argued that the report has been submitted to the commission of inquiry

and its copy was served to the accused.

‘’Last time I applied for adjournment when they said they don’t have

copy of the report, by that, they are aware that report will form part

of the prosecution,’’ he said.

Olukayode further said that document is not a motion that would

entitled them to react within 48 hours.

He also said that public holiday would not affect reading of public

document anyway.

Olukayode urged the court to refuse the application and allow the

witness to present evidence.

In his ruling, Justice Ibrahim Maikaita Bako, adjourned the case to

June 12, 2018 to allow the defense counsels go through the report

before the prosecution present their witnesses.

Other defendants in the case were the former Commissioner for Local

Government Affairs, Sani Makana, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry

for Local Government Affairs, Lawal Rufai and the ex-ALGON Chairman,

Lawal Dankaba.