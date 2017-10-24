Alleged N11bn fraud: Trial of ex-Katsina gov, Shema begins 2018

Share This





















A Katsina State High Court has fixed February 13, 2018, for mention of the case filed by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, against ex-governor Ibrahim Shema, alleged to have misappropriated N11 billion state fund.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Mr. Shema had challenged the jurisdiction of the High Court to hear the case but lost at the Court of Appeal in Kaduna.

The ex-governor is now at the Supreme Court, which has fixed November 8 to hear his appeal on the verdict by the appellate court.

During the proceedings at the state High Court on Tuesday in Katsina, the defence counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde, prayed the court to adjourn the case, pending the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling on jurisdiction.

However, the prosecution counsel, Earnest Obunadike, objected to the request by the defence, urging the court to proceed with the trial.

The judge, Ibrahim Maikaita-Bako, who adjourned the case to February 13, 2018 for mention, however, said the court might fix an earlier date, if the Supreme Court delivers its verdict before the adjourned date.

The Katsina State Government had petitioned the EFCC accusing Mr. Shema of misappropriating about N11 billion during his tenure.(NAN)