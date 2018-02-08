Alleged N2.1bn fraud: Dokpesi’s wife Oluwatosin received N100m – witness alleges

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja.

A twelfth prosecution witness, Abubakar Madaki, yesterday, told Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court Abuja, that Chief Raymond Dokpesi’s wife Oluwatosin, received over N100million from the N2.1bn paid to DAAR Investment Company by the Office of National Security Adviser.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC)is prosecuting Dokpesi alongside his company DAAR Investment, over the N2.1billion payments received without carrying out a contract.

According to the prosecution, the said money was paid to DAAR investment account with First Bank of Nigeria from Central Bank of Nigeria through the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Led in evidence in chief by prosecution counsel, Oluleke Atolagbe, the witness revealed that “there was no contract and no reason for the payments.”

According to him, the anti-graft agency traced part of the fund from DAAR investment account to the Presidential debate group

He added that Dokpesi claimed the fund was his contribution to the Presidential Debate group. This was confirmed by Abuja Investment Company in a letter.

The latter was tendered in court and admitted as an exhibit.

The witness alleged that the wife of the 1st defendant, Mrs Oluwatosin Dokpesi, received over N100million, adding that she also received other various sums, the witness said.

Also, in his testimonial, Madaki, who is the prosecution star witness also mentioned Alhaji Abubakar Jijiwa as one of the beneficiaries of the fund.

He said that Jijiwa confirmed in his statement that the N100millon given to him from the fund as a soft loan, though the 1st defendant claimed that Jijiwa was paid as a resource person.

He added that one Timanwu Martins was paid N20millon as a resource person , while Mattias a staff of AIT Yola office received N8.1million as payment for political jingles .

Madaki further told the court that Mattias received N4.5million as compensation for his accident’s vehicle. He was in charge of Yola office of AIT, he said.

“The sum of N4.3million and N2.3million was used for extension of electricity installation for AIT office in Yola and another N1.3million for borehole in AIT office in Yola.

The witness further told the court that two personal assistants of the 1st defendant Gabriel Agoyin and Godfrey Usifoh received N40million and N30million respectively from the fund.

Madaki also told the court that Trending shed Nigeria limited received a total of N230million from the fund.

According to the witness, the managing director of the company Mrs. Bosode confirmed the company received N46 million in five installments from the fund.

He said on the 1st defendant claimed that they are going to carry out Media activities, the witness said the commission wrote the media organizations the defendant had listed.

Letters from the media houses which includes, Silver bird, Punch, Guardian Newspapers, Kiss Fm, Von, Capital FM , leadership Newspapers, Abuja broadcasting ,Media Trust and Nigerian Pilot Newspapers were admitted and marked as exhibits.

The witness said that the commission also wrote the Bureau of public procurement to find out if there was a contract and the Bureau responded that there was no contract and no reason for the payments.

The trial judge, meanwhile, adjourned to March 9, for cross examination of the witness.