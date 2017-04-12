Alleged N300m fraud: Court stops Haliru’s son from overseas medical trip

Share This





















By Paschal Njoku, Abuja

Federal High Court Abuja presided by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, yesterday rejected an application brought by Abba, son of Bello Haliru, former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), wherein he sought leave to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Haliru (3rd defendant), Abba (1st) and BAM Projects and Properties Ltd (2nd defendant) are being prosecuted by the Federal Government for allegedly receiving the sum N300million from Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd) former National Security Adviser during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

In the ongoing trial, a witness called by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had told the court how Haliru and his son, Abba got and used the sum of N300million from the Office of the National Security Adviser without executing any contract.

On March 17, the witness said the sum of N300million out of the N30billion paid into ONSA account, was paid into BAM Projects and Properties Ltd (2nd def) account with Sterling Bank; the narration on the mandate was payment for safe houses” Ibrahim said.

On the N300million, the witness added that “On March 17, the sum of N300million was credited into BAM Projects and Properties Ltd account with Sterling bank; payment was made as a result of Bello Haliru Mohammed (3rd def) supplying a name of a company to Mr Bashir Yuguda, former Minister of Finance, State for the payment of 2015 PDP election. During the cause of investigation, the money was paid on March 17, 2015” Ibrahim testified.

However, midway into the trial, Emmanuel Ekong counsel to Abba, filed an application dated March 13, seeking leave of court to allow his client to travel to the United Kingdom for medical treatment.

The applicant also sought an order for the release of Abba’s passport to enable him travel abroad.

Reacting, the prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Atoglabe opposed the application on the ground that there was no document before the court to support the application.

Ruling on the application, Justice Mohammed outrightly refused allowing Abba to embark on the medical trip abroad.

Justice Mohammed stated what was placed before the court was a document showing an appointment by a doctor for March 23.

The court observed that March 23 has passed and there was no any other document showing Doctor’s appointment in May for him to grant the defendant’s leave to travel abroad for medical treatment.

“There is no evidence brought forth before this court by the 1st defendant that he has another appointment in May in the United Kingdom for treatment.

Consequently, Justice Mohammed dismissed the application and ordered continuation of trial on May 10.