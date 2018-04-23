Alleged N5.7bn fraud: I’m ready to prove my innocence in court – Ex-Gov. Shema

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The former Governor of Kastina state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, has expressed readiness to prove his innocence in the alleged trial of N5.7billion fraud, as the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), arraigns him before the state high court today.

Shema maintained that he is not afraid of a just, transparent and fair trial, urging Nigerians and International Communities to read between the lines what is the motive of his successor, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, who is behind trial of Shema, saying it is desperation

The prosecution agency had concluded plans to arraign the former governor over alleged N5.7billion Subsidy Re-Investment and Empowerment Programme (SURE – P) fund before a high court in the state.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja yesterday, through Oluwabusola Olawale, Head, Media Team of former Governor Shema, the former governor accused Bello Masari of masterminding and sponsoring his trial.

Gov. Shema further accused the state government of persecuting perceived political opponents.

The statement reads “Our position remains the same since Governor Aminu Bello Masari started his persecution, intimidation and harassment of former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema, by setting up over 30 different Committees to probe Shema administration and granted over 200 media interviews to call him a thief and continue to sponsors media trial against him.

“He also set up Commission of Inquiry, sponsor petitions to EFCC and ICPC, using Katsina State Attorney General Fiat to take Shema before Justice Maikaita Bako of Katsina State High Court while at the same time obtaining Fiat from the Attorney General of the Federation, curiously to take over Corruption case from ICPC before the same Justice Maikaita Bako to satisfy the interest of Governor Masari and his Co travellers”.

He said the state government is already pressurizing EFCC to take Shema before Justice Gabriel Kolawole of Federal High Court, Abuja on allegations that are being adjudicated before another Court and now taking him before Justice Babagana Ahmed of Federal High Court Katsina on the same issues and allegations.

“Former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema stands by his position that he is ready to defend himself in fair and just trial and therefore urging Nigerians and International Communities to read between the lines what is the motive of Governor Aminu Bello Masari who is behind trial of Shema for this desperation.

“And with the fresh suit before Justice Babagana Ahmed of Federal High Court Katsina, we urge Nigerians and International Communities to monitor closely the planned arraignment of Shema on the slated date to understand the motive and agenda of the fresh suit.

“We insist that Former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema is innocent and demands for transparent, fair and just trail based on the rule of law with the absolute belief that the God we worship is a just God who abhors injustice”, he said.