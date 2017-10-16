Almakura hails state female team for winning National League

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa state has congratulates the state female team the “Amazons” for winning the 2016/2017 Nigerian women football league.

In a statement signed by his special Assistant media and publicity, Ahmed Tukur Al-Makura said with this resounding victory the female team has made the state proud..

The governor also said that the team has further proved the determination of the state to take sports to greater heights.

He said that the state would work assiduously to ensure that the players are well equipped and prepared for future tournament ahead.

According to the governor, the female team have shown the true spirit of sportsmanship and patriotism with an uncommon zeal to succeed as they display great skills.

Al-makura commended the exceptional class with which they outsmarted their opponents, and urged the victorious team and the coaching crew to begin to plan and work towards future engagements.

He promised to further make the state enabling for sports development by ensuring that facilities are provided in all sporting centres.